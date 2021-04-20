Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

APD opened at $284.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

