Airbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $575.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

