Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Airbus stock opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.05. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

