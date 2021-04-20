Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

