Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $121.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

