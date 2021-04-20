Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

