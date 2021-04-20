Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 173.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.