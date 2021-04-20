Algorand Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $595.98 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $595.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00313165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,396,570,119 coins and its circulating supply is 2,868,173,857 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

