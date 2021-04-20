Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 825 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.