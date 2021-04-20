Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

