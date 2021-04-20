Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $234.78 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $635.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

