Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,469. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

