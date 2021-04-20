AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.55 on Monday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

