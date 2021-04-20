AllSafe Price Up 42.5% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $588,112.75 and $1,297.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056668 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.