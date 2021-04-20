Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,291.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,861.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

