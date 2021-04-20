Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR AAD opened at €139.20 ($163.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €75.10 ($88.35) and a twelve month high of €146.00 ($171.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €131.80 and a 200 day moving average of €117.39.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

