Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,950.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,190.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

