Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

