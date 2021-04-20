American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. 13,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

