American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 125,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $115.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

