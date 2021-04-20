America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.