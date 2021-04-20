Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $265.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $249.45 and last traded at $248.68, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

