AmerisourceBergen Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,805. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

