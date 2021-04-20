AMI Asset Management Corp Has $277,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

