Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,085,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

