Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00.

AMKR stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.