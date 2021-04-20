AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neon Bloom and AMMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMMO $2.77 million 167.75 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

Volatility and Risk

Neon Bloom has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neon Bloom and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A AMMO 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMMO has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. Given AMMO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMMO is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Summary

AMMO beats Neon Bloom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

