Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $239.01 million and $5.81 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

