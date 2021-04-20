ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

AMSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

AMSSY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. AMS has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

