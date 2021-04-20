Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,100 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

