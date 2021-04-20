Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

CAE stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 162.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

