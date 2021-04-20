Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

