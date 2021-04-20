Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

