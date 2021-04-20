Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,114 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,114 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,358,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

