Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

