Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $17.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.