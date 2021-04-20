Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $865.94 million, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.