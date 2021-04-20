Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

