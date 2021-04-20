Analysts Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 8,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,178. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

