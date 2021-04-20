Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce sales of $95.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.30 million and the highest is $95.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $104.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $450.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $452.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $476.75 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $12,155,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

OFIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

