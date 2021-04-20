Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 122,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

