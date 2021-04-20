Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$41.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.32. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$42.56.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.