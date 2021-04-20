Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Apria (HAYW)

Apria (NYSE: HAYW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Get Apria alerts:

In other Apria news, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last 90 days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.