Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $181.65

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.15. 164,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

