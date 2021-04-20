Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Price Target at C$12.58

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 36.00. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.