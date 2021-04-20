Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $53.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,953. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.