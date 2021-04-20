Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) PT at C$14.65

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 180,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,728. The company has a market capitalization of C$974.75 million and a PE ratio of -40.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.