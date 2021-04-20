Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $15.42

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zuora by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.