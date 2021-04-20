Analyzing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -38.79% -10.73% -4.80% American Tower 24.08% 42.42% 4.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 6 0 2.42 American Tower 0 2 10 0 2.83

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential downside of 11.30%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $276.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.65 $127.84 million $2.03 7.70 American Tower $7.58 billion 14.57 $1.89 billion $7.73 32.15

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. American Tower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

