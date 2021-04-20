Analyzing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 6.64 $11.81 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42%

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats VOC Energy Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

